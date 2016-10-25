Reader Opinion: Gull Lake is suffering

Native clams and snails have almost completely disappeared. I peel zebra mussels off a lone clam once in awhile hoping it may boost its survival. Our native crayfish, which actually eat zebra mussels, are nowhere to be found. Native weeds used to grow under docks and boat lifts. Those areas are now bare sand or rocks covered with zebra mussels. We used to curse those weeds. Now I'd welcome our native weeds instead of the "green floss" that floats in and settles on the bottom. When I rake up the decaying "pureed spinach" off the bottom, it is crawling with little critters.

Fish and fish food supply has also changed. Zebra mussels are filter feeders taking out all the tiny particles needed for a well rounded ecosystem. Fishermen complain they can't catch a walleye. I rarely have to bury a dead fish from the beach anymore. Where are the suckers and perch that I use find in the morning or after a storm? I feel the stress within the life of the lake like an old friend suffering with health ailments. I keep asking how can I help you? I hope some day more people will start asking the same question.

Kris Driessen

Lake Shore