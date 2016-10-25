Reader Opinion: God help us

In the meantime over half of our people rely on some form of government assistance. Our bridges are falling down, our roads are turning into obstacle courses, 20 percent of our kids don't finish school, the war on drugs has been an utter failure and the divide between the rich and the poor grows bigger by the day.

We then hold an election dominated by two candidates no one trust or likes. Both of them endorsed by political parties that have held us all hostage in Washington for years, accomplishing nothing but mudding the waters.

To whoever wins the election God help you. Oh, that's right we can't talk about him anymore. I used to have a boss who would say, "Do something even if it's wrong." I think he might have known some of these people.

Mike Holst

Crosslake