Reader Opinion: God help us
I sometimes think Americans can be some of the most self-righteous people on earth. We go all over the world sticking our nose in other people's affairs until they get angry and fight back and then it's poor us. We have a Constitution that says we have the right to say what we want, write what we want and protest against almost anything but yet the rest of the world doesn't have that right. Most of the organized world can't stand us anymore. We went to Iraq to get rid of one evil dictator, lied about what he was doing to us and then proceeded to destroy the country and kill a quarter of a million of their people. We have been there 15 years and accomplished nothing. Afghanistan ditto. Libya ditto.
In the meantime over half of our people rely on some form of government assistance. Our bridges are falling down, our roads are turning into obstacle courses, 20 percent of our kids don't finish school, the war on drugs has been an utter failure and the divide between the rich and the poor grows bigger by the day.
We then hold an election dominated by two candidates no one trust or likes. Both of them endorsed by political parties that have held us all hostage in Washington for years, accomplishing nothing but mudding the waters.
To whoever wins the election God help you. Oh, that's right we can't talk about him anymore. I used to have a boss who would say, "Do something even if it's wrong." I think he might have known some of these people.
Mike Holst
Crosslake