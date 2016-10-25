Reader Opinion: Scheeler an asset for Brainerd

Brainerd needs Gary Scheeler experience and leadership on the Brainerd city Council. Scheeler researches all his work and is one of the hardest working people on the council. Scheeler serves on many committees also including the Brainerd airport and Brainerd Public Utilities commissions. I have known Gary for eight years now and he speaks from the heart and does listen to the people he serves. Scheeler will return your phone calls promptly and will help you anyway possible. Northeast Brainerd is far better today than it was four years ago. There has been new businesses locating in Brainerd in the last year. Scheeler welcomes each of those businesses with "Welcome to Brainerd" plaques as they open their doors. Scheeler is business friendly and his commercial/business real estate background is a great asset to Brainerd future growth. Vote Scheeler for Ward 3.