Reader Opinion: Truth on Ruud
Sen. Carrie Ruud is pro life, Senator Ruud stands for the Second Amendment and is co-author of the Minnesota Personal Protection Act. The senator is also a strong proponent of the military and veterans, this is why she backs Mr. Trump. As opposed to his opponent, who stands for abortion, partial birth abortion, says she will have gun control done by presidential executive order and will continue to deplete and reduce our military capabilities.
Vote for Sen. Carrie Ruud on Nov. 8.
Bernie Ericson
Pequot Lakes