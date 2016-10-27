Reader Opinion: Stenglein for Senate

For years, I witnessed Tiffany Stenglein engaged in the political process by helping those candidates whom shared the same values and principles as herself. Issues like investing in early education to better prepare our youngest learners for their K-12 experience, putting more money into the expansion of border-to-border broadband so our small businesses have the capability of having a global technology system to help their businesses expand and grow, finding a sustainable funding resource for our state's roads and bridges along with many other state owned infrastructure facilities, providing additional resources for our elderly/seniors and the programs that they need to stay healthy and engaged in our communities and working to find solutions to help fix our health care system.