Reader Opinion: Constitutional amendment

This sounds like a good idea. However, how do you get on this committee? The governor and State Supreme Court chief justice each appoint one person from each of the eight Congressional Districts. Half of the members appointed by the governor and chief justice have to be from each of the two major political parties. The people or their spouse can't be current or former legislative members, lobbyists, judges or state statutory officer.

This all seems good but is it? This is another committee or council, accountable to no one, spending your tax dollars. Dare we believe the committee will do the work for the betterment of Minnesota? What about the people who are not part of either of the 'two major political parties'? Wait, do the members have to consider the budget impact of their decisions? Why a Constitutional amendment?

Patricia Seifert

Grey Eagle