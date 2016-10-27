Reader Opinion: Scheeler cares

I'm talking about Gary Scheeler. He is running for city council and I wanted to tell you a little about him. I have known Gary for over 10 years, working side by side with him for eight of those years. This is what I know. Gary Scheeler cares about his community, Gary has a great personality, he is trustworthy and will do his homework before making his decisions. He listens and he knows this city. Gary Scheeler has proven work ethic and will work for the people to make Brainerd a place to be proud of. I am proud to be Gary Scheelers friend.