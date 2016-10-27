Reader Opinion: Vote in Stenglein, Nystrom

Tiffany Stenglein and Quinn Nystrom have my votes to represent District 10 in the Minnesota Senate and House. Both are lifelong residents of the district and will listen carefully to the concerns of constituents. Tiffany's understanding of the tax code will be a benefit as she considers how the state should provide most effectively the services and infrastructure that we need. Quinn's experience in healthcare advocacy and city government have taught her to seek out solutions to difficult problems. Put these energetic candidates to work for us on Nov. 8!