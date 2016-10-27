Reader Opinion: Nystrom is refreshing

Last night was magical for some neighborhood children. North Brainerd neighborhood hosted Minnesota House 10A candidate Quinn Nystrom and invited children to attend. In a world of circus politics, it was refreshing and enlightening to have a candidate listen to and answer questions with intelligence and grace, reinforcing that she is a person of compassion, thoughtfulness and strength. To see a confident young women working to improve our lives is powerful. Perhaps with leadership such as this, our young people can witness that they too can stand up, make a difference and be involved. As much as Quinn has impacted our community with her confidence and passion, imagine what she can do for us at the capital. To see her confident face out there is such a light. Let's keep it shining in St. Paul.