Reader Opinion: Don't assume

The three basic Abrahamic religions, Islam, Judaism and Christianity, have different holy books, but have some of the same characters, and tell similar stories. But, they draw quite different conclusions. Recommendations to examine the religion of Islam often fall on deaf ears. Most seem satisfied that Islam is like Christianity and Judaism, just with different prophets and name for God. They're also content swearing-in someone in a courtroom, pledging their truthful testimony after requesting a "Holy Quran" substituting the "Holy Bible," as having equal effect. But, there are significant differences. Most are unaware that the religious and political ideology of Islam is incompatible with American laws and Constitution. If our laws are changed to accommodate Islam, we Americans will lose many of our freedoms and liberties, including freedom to worship as we wish!

Recommending knowing the differences is like requesting a warning label be placed on medicine.

"Important: Read instructions before using." Understand the differences before you assume anything. A mistake in judgment could be dangerous to our health. Don't rely on assurances from politicians regarding your own ethical and religious values! Need help to make a decision? Discuss with your rabbi, pastor or priest.

Anyone with computer access can get answers quickly, or visit library. Do not rely only on what politicians and media want you to believe.

Jim Perrin

Lake Hubert