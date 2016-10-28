Reader Opinion: Scheeler an asset

I've know Mr. Scheeler for several years and his dedication and passion to make the city of Brainerd a better place is an asset to Brainerd. He works hard to look at what options we have to help grow our city and keep the city offices held accountable for the money that is spent. Gary's experience is a huge strength for the city of Brainerd, as he has served on several boards and knows the political process. We all have seen our taxes in the city increase and Gary was one of the council members that didn't want to see the hugh increase that were proposed. We need Mr. Scheeler on the council to keep our city fiscally responsible and grow in the right direction.