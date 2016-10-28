Reader Opinion. Ranked choice voting

That was another life for me and subsequent campaigns have come and gone. Those campaigns and the campaigns of others have tried, with varying degrees of seriousness and success, to elevate the tone of politics, focus on issues, and bring the community together around common sense solutions. Yet, seemingly inevitably, the conversation turns negative and many voters are left to head into the voting booth holding their noses.

Now older, perhaps a little wiser, and in "political remission," I find myself asking, "Can't we do better?" Not just different candidates—but a way of voting that ensures we have better candidates? Not just a choice between the lesser of two evils—but a way of choosing that gives voters more voice and more choice?

I believe that "better way" could be found by implementing Ranked Choice Voting. Having recently moved down to the Twin Cities, I have seen the positive effects of letting voters rank their vote 1-2-3 on city politics first hand: more positive and issue-based campaigns, diminished impact from big (and negative) money, and inclusion of independent and third party ideas.

Wouldn't it be great if our politics reflected our values? It can, and Brainerd can help lead the way. I encourage readers to go to www.FairVoteMN.org to learn more about Ranked Choice Voting.

Tay Stevenson

Minneapolis, formerly Baxter

Director of Campaigns, FairVote MN