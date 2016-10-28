Reader Opinion: Nystrom will represent us all

I am voting for Quinn Nystrom, my granddaughter, for the House 10A legislative seat. Quinn is hard working and caring. We share a passion and concern for health care. I spent my career at St. Joseph's Medical Center as a nurse manager, working overnights. In those days, the concerns were the correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Nowadays the most important issue is health insurance. Quinn and I agree that we have to fix the system so every person can access health care. When Quinn was a little girl, my mother was in the nursing home in Brainerd. Quinn was a fixture there, visiting her great-grandma and others and handling the candy cart. Quinn has a heart of gold and will represent all of the people in our community including Republicans, Democrats and Independents. I will proudly cast my vote for Quinn Nystrom and I hope you do, too.