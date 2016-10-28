Reader Opinion: Mills for Minnesota

Our parents instilled in me that life is precious. Nolan has supported pro-abortion, and for our taxpayers to pay for abortions. Stewart Mills is Pro-Life and is endorsed by MCCL.

Nolan has supported Obamacare, and health care becoming unaffordable. Stewart Mills wants to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Hunting has been in our family for generations and I have passed on this tradition to my family. Nolan is anti-gun and seeks to diminish our rights to bear arms. Rick Nolan received an "F" rating from the National Rifle Association. Stewart Mills has been endorsed by the NRA.

May God Bless America!

Tony Wenzel

Randall