Reader Opinion: Black Lance for school board

• is a good listener and communicates effectively with the community,

• is an exceptional team player with other board members as well as the superintendent,

• focuses on what is best for ALL students; determining policy that ensures student success for all,

• adopts a fiscally sound budget and monitors it regularly for a healthy district.

We do not question that Charles Black Lance has every one of these attributes and would serve the Brainerd School District in an unprecedented fashion! We have witnessed Charles' ability to work with diverse teams over many years and have observed the knowledge, fairness, compassion and business sense that he displays. Vote for Charles Black Lance on Nov. 8!

Mark and Julie Platta

Brainerd