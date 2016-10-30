Reader Opinion: Learn about city candidates

Things to consider before you vote:

1. Is the candidate for sale? Are they receiving help from private interests masquerading as the public good?

2. Does the candidate have a "both feet in the hog trough" mentality? If elected, will the candidate vote to reinstate per diem payments for HRA or other committees that have been voted to discontinue by the current council? If all city committees received per diem payments about 1 percent would be added to the proposed budget. That is real money.

3. Is the candidate willing to do research on proposed projects, ask the hard questions? Not just be a rubber stamp?

4. Is the candidate focused on taxpayers? Putting them first? City "needs" are sometimes city "wants." Who takes precedence? Taxpayers? The city?

5. Candidates sometimes say they will represent, be a voice, for all people. People have conflicting interests and viewpoints. How will candidates decide their representation?

6. Is the candidate unequivocally dedicated to the Open Meeting Law and easy access to all public information?

7. Do candidates understand the policy role of the council? It's the council's responsibility to develop policy and staff's role to implement it. Not the other way around.

Integrity matters. Courage is essential. Hard work required. Persistence—questioning, listening, the ability to say no as well as the ability to put forth ideas and work with your colleagues.

Has your candidate demonstrated such attributes?

Have you asked your candidate these hard questions?

Mary Koep

Brainerd

Koep is a member of the Brainerd City Council. She did not seek re-election this year.