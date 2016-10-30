Reader Opinion: A Catholic for Trump
America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Christianity is being replaced by the new religion called "Leftisim." Religious symbols/crosses are being taken down so as to not offend anyone. Businesses fined for policies of faith. For Catholics, two non-negotiables fundamentals of faith are abortion and euthanasia-protecting the vulnerable. Obamacare promotes taxpayer paid abortions and opens the door for euthanasia, with panels deciding who gets care. Saint Mother Teresa tells us, "The greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion."
Only Donald Trump is discussing tough choices on issues that America needs to face. America has a "red line" in the sand. There are two main presidential candidates with very different views of what path America will take. One will be president. The ballot box measures votes not "feelings." In God's eyes we are all flawed, yet redeemable. The unborn are asking for your vote.
Gerri Klimek
Little Falls