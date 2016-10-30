Reader Opinion: A Catholic for Trump

America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Christianity is being replaced by the new religion called "Leftisim." Religious symbols/crosses are being taken down so as to not offend anyone. Businesses fined for policies of faith. For Catholics, two non-negotiables fundamentals of faith are abortion and euthanasia-protecting the vulnerable. Obamacare promotes taxpayer paid abortions and opens the door for euthanasia, with panels deciding who gets care. Saint Mother Teresa tells us, "The greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion."