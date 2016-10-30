Reader Opinion: Nystrom's time to serve

I am writing in support of Quinn Nystrom who is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 10A. It has been my pleasure to know Quinn for 20 years and I know her to be a thoughtful person of deep faith and great character. Quinn is a conservative Democrat who is pro-life and represents conservative values. Quinn has a long history of public service, serving nationally as an advocate for the American Diabetes Association and locally on the Baxter City Council. Quinn has boundless energy and a commitment to making Minnesota a better place for all. Quinn will be a passionate representative who has promised not to be ruled by party doctrine, but rather to make the tough choices that are best for Minnesota and House District 10A. I strongly endorse Quinn Nystrom for House seat 10A. It is time for a change, it is time for Quinn.