Reader Opinion: Vote Heintzeman, Czeczok

It's urgent that we do not fall prey to the siren's call of political hypnosis mesmerizing us in the form of false promises of easy living, past broken pledges, and outright lies.

Vote for truth, vote for integrity.

Vote your conscience, if you still possess one.

Vote Josh Heintzeman for House 10A.

Vote Jeff Czeczok for Brainerd School Board.

Tony Bauer

Nisswa