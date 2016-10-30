Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Reader Opinion: Vote Heintzeman, Czeczok

    By Reader Opinion Today at 7:28 p.m.

    Never has our great nation been at such a perilous crossroads as she finds herself at today.

    This is a critical point for Minnesota and for America. At such a time, we need leaders with strong character and moral courage.

    It's urgent that we do not fall prey to the siren's call of political hypnosis mesmerizing us in the form of false promises of easy living, past broken pledges, and outright lies.

    Vote for truth, vote for integrity.

    Vote your conscience, if you still possess one.

    Vote Josh Heintzeman for House 10A.

    Vote Jeff Czeczok for Brainerd School Board.

    Tony Bauer

    Nisswa

    Explore related topics:opinionreader opinionJeff CzeczokBrainerd School BoardJosh HeintzemanMinnesota House District 10A
    Advertisement
    randomness