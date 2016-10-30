Reader Opinion: Grandstanding

The major block in rebuilding our infrastructure has been Republicans and sadly our water systems in the country are potentially like Flint, Mich., waiting to poison our families. Republicans blocked clean energy research, which could be part of a way to get people back to work providing needed energy and developing clean ways to mines.

The grandstanding of Republicans has cost all of us dearly in the ways of jobs, wages and health care. The winners are at the top still flying high after the tax breaks Bush gave them and the deregulation of the banking system that caused the collapse before Obama came into office. A Republican controlled Congress is what we have had for four years. Let's end that voting day. Deb Halsted

Brainerd