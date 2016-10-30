Reader Opinion: A rare opportunity

If you watched the candidate debates you could clearly see that these three new young candidates represent the future. They're running to support the people of this area and the issues that are important to you. Unlike their opponents, they won't be intimidated by Twin City politics. They vote for the district and not the party. And unlike their opponents, they have run a clean issue-oriented campaign. Be wary of the last minute nasty cards you will receive in the mail, they are intended to distract you from the real issues.

Tiffany Stenglein, Quinn Nystrom and Erin Wagner for the best representation for Crow Wing County.

Don Samuelson

Brainerd