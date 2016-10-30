Reader Opinion: We need Nystrom

Skyrocketing health care premiums in Minnesota are one of the biggest issues of this election. Quinn Nystrom, running for House District 10A, is keenly aware that medical bills can break the bank. Quinn has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 18 years and understands the expense and burden of a chronic illness. Our son is also a Type 1 diabetic and we know how difficult it is to manage the disease. Without affordable and reliable health insurance, they could not afford to manage their diabetes. If Quinn is elected she'll work hard to find a solution for our health insurance crisis. There's been finger pointing from both political parties. It's time to work together to help people who have to choose between medicine or food or housing. We desperately need a short-term solution followed by a carefully designed plan that works for Minnesota. We need Quinn for District 10A.