Reader Opinion: Money, money

Thanks to unlimited spending the barrage with continue. The big money folks like the Koch Brothers will continue to buy politicians who'll support their wishes. The opposition is forced to counteract with huge amounts of money.

It's our fault we haven't insisted there be limited spending.

The Supreme Court decision can be reversed.

The only real hurt would be less TV revenue and a few ads.

Vote for candidates who are willing to support limits. In this congressional district, Rick Nolan is one who has opposed the big money spending. Nolan has introduced bills to make limits.

His opinion has been too much time is spent raising money. That time could be spent working for you and family needs like a good paying job.

John Orr

Deerwood