Reader Opinion: Learn the truth

his own Facebook page, you can read verbatim Mills' vulgar words about the health advantages of women regarding oral sex, his flippant remarks about battered women and how because his father is "still going strong" at Mills Fleet Farm, he still has "plenty of time to be 'Peter Pan' and go play in Never-land." These and other crude comments were written by Mills only 4 1/2 years ago, when he was a 38-year-old.

Mills is not the clean-cut, conservative young family man his recent haircut might suggest.

Please learn the truth by reading his own words.

Nancy Haggerty

Crosslake