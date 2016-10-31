Reader Opinion: Impressed with Heintzeman

I have observed Josh Heintzeman during his first term as my representative at state level and am extremely impressed by his leadership and demonstrated warm character. He worked amazingly well, across party lines, to negotiate issues that were important to and in the best interests of most Minnesotans. He sponsored successfully bills that were passed by both houses. Josh Heintzeman, before the last election said he would work to exempt veteran pensions from state tax. He did just that, and but for the opposition party, would have stopped the double taxation of our social security pensions. If you talk issues to Josh, he listens. He is always available and returns your call. He is a small business owner and is intelligent and innovatively creative with his hands. America and Minnesota desperately needs government leaders like Josh Heintzeman.