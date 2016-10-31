Reader Opinion: Time for a change in 10A

Our House District 10A state representative in St. Paul should represent all of us. Josh Heintzeman voted with his Republican Party 95.3 percent of the time during his two year term. (Fact: St Paul Pioneer Press June 24,2016). Frankly our views and concerns have been ignored. Crow Wing County is a healthy blend of Republicans and Democrats. Shouldn't our representative represent us? Clearly it's time for a change. Quinn Nystrom wants to represent the people in Crow Wing County, not a political party. She is a moderate and her priority is her constituents. Quinn's years of advocacy working with Republicans and Democrats will be a valuable asset in the Minnesota Legislature. I'm voting for Quinn Nystrom because I want my representative to represent us.