Reader Opinion: Voting for Nystrom

This election has two pro-life, Christian candidates running for House District 10A. Both candidates have knocked on my door. One asked what issues were important to me and what I expected out of my representative. She then shared her vision and ideas for working to get the needs of our district met. She never even mentioned her opponent. The other candidate came by, introduced himself as a party politician. He then proceeded with all the reasons I shouldn't vote for his opponent. Not one thing about how he would work with others in St. Paul to get our work done.