Reader Opinion: Scheeler for Ward 3

We've known Gary Scheeler for a long time, and believe he is the most prepared city council member. When he is involved in making a decision for the city, he uses his research, his past management experience, and his good judgment to balance the interests of both business and individuals. No one has worked harder for the success of Brainerd, nor has more vision to recognize potential beneficial development in our city. He will take on any extra responsibility that goes with the position, be it working on a large project requiring fiscal accountability, or an individual personal problem requiring compassion. And with his overwhelming enthusiasm, he will get the best results for the city of Brainerd and ward 3. Vote Gary Scheeler for city council.