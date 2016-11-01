Reader Opinion: Re-elect me

I will provide vision, resources and communication to the city.

I will promote business and housing growth and job creation in Brainerd by rebuilding, redeveloping, repurposing and revitalizing.

Cutting out some red tape to help expedite new growth and development.

I will return your phone calls and help you with your concerns and ideas.

Brainerd is better today than it was four years ago and that needs to continue.

Please vote for me.

Gary Scheeler

Ward 3, Brainerd City Council President

Brainerd