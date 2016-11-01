Reader Opinion: Millennials for Quinn

I never thought about writing a letter to the editor—until I met Quinn Nystrom. I heard good things about her and thought she was cool. But I was surprised Quinn was running for the Minnesota Legislature. I've never thought much about politics or politicians. But seeing Quinn in action changed my mind. I decided to do anything I could to help her win the District 10A seat. Quinn is a great communicator and a good listener. She is also good at solving problems. I've watched her interact with people with warmth and care. Previously, I was apathetic about politics. People let you down. They turn out to be somebody else. But Quinn isn't like that. She is honest and genuine. Our generation needs to represent our point of view in St. Paul. It's our time. Millennials, stand up and be counted. Vote for Quinn Nystrom.