Reader Opinion: Strong families
Today, the vast majority of issues that plague our nation have their roots in the collapse of the family. We, as a society, are paying a horrible price for these issues. Such as the dramatic rise of special needs children in our schools, chemical dependency issues, overflowing prisons and the substantial number of jobs that have left Minnesota and this country as a result of the high cost of addressing these and other related issues.
Josh Heintzeman readily understands the importance of preserving families. Josh diligently strives to support legislation that preserves and enhances the family unit. This is why I encourage you to join me and vote for Josh Heintzeman.
Kurt Martin
Brainerd