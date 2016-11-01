Reader Opinion: Vote for Heintzeman
I encourage you to re-elect Josh Heintzeman as our representative for District 10A.
I have known Josh for many years and can say that he is a man of integrity. He has served us well in the Legislature authoring and co-authoring bills that brought benefits to our district as well as Minnesota.
Our legislators deal with many issues. Some issues directly impact our daily lives, our children's future and our great nation. That's why it's so important to know your candidate's party platform.
Josh represents the party platform that is pro-life, lower taxes, a strong national defense, protecting our constitution and will deal with skyrocketing health care premiums.
Josh cares very much about the people he represents. Please vote for Josh Heintzeman to return as our District 10A Representative.
Al Lindner
Brainerd