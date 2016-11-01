Reader Opinion: Vote for Heintzeman

Our legislators deal with many issues. Some issues directly impact our daily lives, our children's future and our great nation. That's why it's so important to know your candidate's party platform.

Josh represents the party platform that is pro-life, lower taxes, a strong national defense, protecting our constitution and will deal with skyrocketing health care premiums.

Josh cares very much about the people he represents. Please vote for Josh Heintzeman to return as our District 10A Representative.

Al Lindner

Brainerd