Reader Opinion: Hillary for president

You don't have to guess what Hillary Clinton believes or what she might do as president.

As a lawyer, as First Lady, and as a senator, Hillary has shown that her priorities are to help families and children to access legal protection and medical care. She worked with the Children's Defense Fund, lobbied for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), helped get medical coverage for First Responders after 9/11, and lobbied for the Family Medical Leave Act and expanded health care access for members of the National Guard and reservists.