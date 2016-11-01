Reader Opinion: Don't repeat history

This congressional election has common ground with the one eight years ago. Jim Oberstar was in office for four-plus terms and was bending over backwards to help the citizens of northern Minnesota. The voters decided he was in too long so the Republicans nominated Chip Cravaack to run against Oberstar. With no political experience, he lasted one term and contributed nothing to the citizens of northern Minnesota. Fast forward to 2016. Stewart Mills III sells the family business and runs against Rick Nolan. Let's learn from history and not repeat it.