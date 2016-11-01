Reader Opinion: Do your homework

Do you know how many Minnesota Supreme Court justices there are? Seven. Do you know how many of them were originally elected? None. It goes like this—rather than retire at the end of their term, Minnesota Supreme Court justices resign so that the governor can appoint a new judge to replace them mid-term. Then that judge can be labeled "incumbent" on the ballot in the next election. Since most voters going to the polls have no idea about which judge to vote for, they vote for the "incumbent." There is a Minnesota Supreme Court justice up for election this year. Please do your homework and don't just vote for the "incumbent" who was originally appointed and not elected. Lots of information about both Michelle MacDonald and Natalie Hudson is available online.