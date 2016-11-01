Reader Opinion: Thanks to Heintzeman

Amongst all the negativity that seems to surround us lately, we would like to take the time to share some positivity by thanking our representative, Josh Heintzeman, for the great work he has done in office this term. Not only is he working hard to protect our families and our freedoms, but he truly cares about people. After the big storm that passed through our area, Josh took the time to stop in and check on my parents and their home, as they had been hit quite hard with fallen trees. He swung the axe for a while and brought much encouragement. We appreciate you and your family Josh Heintzeman! Keep up the good work.