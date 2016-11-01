Reader Opinion: Voting for Heintzeman

Tuesday, Nov. 8, will find me at the polls. I'll be casting my vote for conservative family values, for pro-life legislation, for small business growth and for state-level control. Come Tuesday, Nov. 8, I'll be casting my vote for the core foundations that reflect our central Minnesota values. I'll be voting for Josh Heintzeman for House seat 10A. I've seen what the opposition is offering, and believe that between the two candidates, Heintzeman can send a better and more substantial message to the noisy sea of St. Paul-minded lawmakers. I'll be voting for morality on Nov. 8. I'll be voting for Josh Heintzeman. I hope you'll join me.