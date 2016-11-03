Reader Opinion: Vote conservative

Locally we can do our part by voting for fiscally and moral conservative candidates.

Vote for Rep. Josh Heintzeman, a young man who has proven he and his wife are pro-life (six children) and who has shown he works hard for our area.

Vote for Sen. Carrie Ruud to put a damper on Dayton and his like minded Twin Cities "money and taxes are no object" tax and spend liberals.

Vote for Rep. Dale Lueck, another great candidate.

Vote for Stewart Mills for congress, a successful businessman and a person who is well versed on health care cost, who will stand up for our conservative values in a city of money grubbing depravity.

Matt Linzbach

Merrifield