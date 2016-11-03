Reader Opinion: Nystrom will be our voice

When it comes to local legislators, constituents need to be listened to. Quite frankly, it's exactly what the job is supposed to be. Unfortunately, some elected officials resort to party politics, which doesn't accurately represent people in a diverse area. The voices we bring to St. Paul need to accurately represent our area, or nothing good will come about. This is exactly why I support Quinn Nystrom. She is running as a DFL candidate, but she is happy to work across the aisle to find the best solution. I have grown weary of party politics. Honestly, I just want someone who is going to listen to both sides of an argument before moving forward. That doesn't happen enough. If Quinn was our representative, it definitely would. I'm climbing aboard the bipartisanship. Set sail with me and vote Quinn Nystrom.