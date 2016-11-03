Reader Opinion: Vote Heintzeman

District 10A needs Joshua Heintzeman as our representative. When I decided to pursue legislative changes regarding the lack of consequences for unlicensed drivers, Josh was there. When our family was in court regarding our girl's accident, Josh was there. Josh approached our tragic situation like he does every situation—with an open mind, a listening ear, respect, common sense and faith. Together we educated ourselves on the current laws and drafted a bill we were proud of. Josh met opposition and was honest with me regarding the obstacles ahead. We chose to continue, prepared for the challenge and moved our bill successfully through the House. Last year's short session interfered with our momentum and we fell short of our goal. Since last session we have found additional support and are hopeful that Macy's Bill will become Macy's Law in 2017. My family needs Josh Heintzeman to finish what we started.