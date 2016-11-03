Reader Opinion: Vote positive

In spite of the complaining about what is wrong at many levels of government, we can make the better choice of leaders by focusing on the positive aspects of the candidates. Can you name those better qualities now? Probably not if you are only seeing the media ads. It is more difficult and requires some extra effort but there is positive information about the candidates' abilities, work achievements and realistic plans of leadership and service. Inform yourself at reference websites, read editorials, use the library, emphasis being more than one source.

As citizens we need to decide what can be done, not just what to complain about. Who are the candidates that understand issues, interact effectively with constituents, and can move the projects forward? Your vote for the candidates that you believe will work in positive ways is a vote for a future with hope, not a past that cannot be reclaimed.

Let us not make a statement against our democracy. By being positive in choice of candidates, we can use our right to vote for better leadership locally and for our state and country.

Robert Morgan

Fort Ripley