Reader Opinion: Vote positive
There is an upside to electing our leadership by citizen voting, it is participation in democracy. Some people may feel that we don't have a great choice among candidates, but we have much more than do the people of many nation-states.
In spite of the complaining about what is wrong at many levels of government, we can make the better choice of leaders by focusing on the positive aspects of the candidates. Can you name those better qualities now? Probably not if you are only seeing the media ads. It is more difficult and requires some extra effort but there is positive information about the candidates' abilities, work achievements and realistic plans of leadership and service. Inform yourself at reference websites, read editorials, use the library, emphasis being more than one source.
As citizens we need to decide what can be done, not just what to complain about. Who are the candidates that understand issues, interact effectively with constituents, and can move the projects forward? Your vote for the candidates that you believe will work in positive ways is a vote for a future with hope, not a past that cannot be reclaimed.
Let us not make a statement against our democracy. By being positive in choice of candidates, we can use our right to vote for better leadership locally and for our state and country.
Robert Morgan
Fort Ripley