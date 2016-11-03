Reader Opinion: Vote Badeaux

I for one am tired of this entire political process. Between the city upsetting everyone over yard signs and presidential candidates who clearly don't deserve to run our country, I have had enough of everything surrounding Election Day. If it wasn't for Dave Badeaux running for Brainerd city council I would have absolutely no interest in this entire ordeal. I'm so glad that I live in a city where our young people are finally standing up and taking ownership over where we live. The time has come to pass the torch, and I can tell you with certainty that Dave will be an excellent piece in our city's revitalization process. Even though I am not impressed with this year's election I am glad I live in an area that has the ability to choose a candidate who will help lead us into a brighter future. Vote for change. Vote Badeaux!