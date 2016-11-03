Reader Opinion: Supporting Badeaux

I was driving past the old Paper Mill in Brainerd the other day and I noticed that the new owner has put a sign out in front of their business supporting a local candidate for our city council. I do not know who owns the new Brainerd Industrial Center but I can say that I fully support them and what they are doing for our community. If this person feels strongly enough to put sign in front of their new business in regards to our local election, then I am fully on board with whomever they believe will be the best for their businesses success. Our city needs strong business owners and blue collar jobs. I support the Brainerd Industrial Center, and because they support Dave Badeaux my support goes to him as well. Best of luck to all involved.