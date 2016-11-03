Reader Opinion: Time for a change

I'm sorry Mario, but our princess is in another castle! Every election in our city I feel like we go through the same ordeal. No matter what, we somehow keep electing the same people to our city council over and over again despite the fact we all agree that we need a change. Isn't it time that we start voting against these people and start asking for something better? Brainerd is an amazing place to live, but there are problems that need to be addressed and these council members don't seem to be getting the message. This year we have an opportunity to vote in new blood once again and I hope that we finally take that next step and actually do so. It is time we stop playing the same game over and over, and push ourselves onto the next level instead of listening to the same tired messages.