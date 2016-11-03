Reader Opinion: What the next president faces

1. Skyrocketing health care costs, no one can get a handle on that threatens to bankrupt millions.

2. Overcrowded prisons in a country that has more people incarcerated than anywhere else in the free world.

3. $20 trillion in national debt and no way to pay the principal back.

4. A tax system that richly favors the rich. The gap between the rich and the poor grows bigger every day. The middle class is disappearing.

5. Our infrastructure is falling down around us with little money to fix it.

6. The war on drugs that has been waged for decades at costs of trillions and not made a dent in the problem.

7. An increasingly more militant nation. Schools and workplace shootings every week. Cities being divvied up into bad and good neighborhoods. Courts bogged down with millions of cases. People talking about vigilante justice.

8. Porous borders, allowing for millions of undocumented people being let into the country.

9. Racial disparity reaching the boiling point in some places. Unemployment high in a lot of communities of color, mainly because there is no way to keep their young people in school.

10. A nation once revered, now hated by most of the world for meddling in others affairs. If we need something to do look above.

11. A totally dysfunctional government controlled by lobbyists and outside interests.

12. Last and this may be the most important one. I will be called a pessimist for writing this and told to go live somewhere else if I don't like it. So sad.

Mike Holst

Crosslake