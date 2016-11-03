Reader Opinion: Heidmann, Cruz and Ryan for Nisswa

This election season has not been fun. Gave up trying to get answers at the federal and state levels. I ended up putting my energy into the local arena—the Nisswa City Council. It's an area free of parties, PACs and big money. Rarely even see a lawn sign. After researching, emailing and calling candidates settled on my choice for mayor—Fred Heidmann. Fred has been extremely proactive keeping our neighborhood informed of issues before the council that have an impact on us and will make sure we move from Band-Aiding to curing the problems. I called the candidates running for the open council positions and was able to talk to two—John Ryan and Bill Cruz. I believe Fred, John and Bill will work well together for cost-effective, stable and long-term solutions.