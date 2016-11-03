Reader Opinion: Scheeler positive for Brainerd

Positive energy for the city of Brainerd! Gary Scheeler should be our choice for Brainerd City Council. His leadership, experience and dedication are the qualities Councilman Gary Scheeler brings to our city. Gary always listens to those with issues and answering as direct as possible. Not always to giving the answer wanted but always the truthful answer. Being a public servant for over 10 years Gary's heart is in the right place. He truly desires positive growth for the city of Brainerd. Some of his impeccable qualities are being fiscally responsible, honesty, hard working and loves the city of Brainerd. The city of Brainerd needs councilmen like Gary Schleer. Vote Gary Schleer for Brainerd City Council.