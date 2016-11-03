Reader Opinion: Nystrom for House 10A

In these days of bitter political feuding, it takes a courageous person to run for public office. Thankfully, Quinn Nystrom is up to the task. If you're still considering whom you will vote for, let me offer a case for Quinn. Our community, state and country have to figure out affordable health insurance. Quinn, a Type1 diabetic, understands the critical need to be covered by health insurance. Like many of you, your health would be seriously compromised if you didn't have adequate, affordable health insurance. A national speaker on health issues, Quinn will offer her years of experience. She is committed to work with Republicans and Democrats. Her opponent has failed to work with both parties. According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, he voted 95.3 percent with his party. Unfortunately, that leaves half of us quite literally in the dark. Vote for Quinn Nystrom for State Representative 10A.