Reader Opinion: Black Lance for school board

• He is an active and engaged father. From coaching football and softball, volunteering at school and church, and spending quality time playing and reading with our three school aged children (9, 7, 5), Charles excels at being a father.

• He is passionate about students and education. As someone who has served in education for over 18 years, he has always been an advocate for students while being fiscally responsible.

• He thinks outside the box. Charles is skilled at seeing things from multiple angles. This serves him well in being an excellent problem solver.

• He is an outstanding listener. I am confident that he will hear the voices of all constituents.

Please vote Charles Black Lance for School Board.

Kathryn Black Lance

Baxter