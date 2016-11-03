Reader Opinion: Vote Black Lance
Charles Black Lance is the most qualified person to run for the school board. As someone that is always working toward student success in area high schools and has kids in the district, Charles will show nothing but integrity and honesty working for your kids and the district. Charles will use those qualities to create a balance between academics and the budget. As a former coworker and teacher, I know it is in your best interest to vote Charles Black Lance.
Lane Beauvais
Naples, Fla.